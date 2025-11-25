Georgia State squares off against Samford

Samford Bulldogs (3-4) vs. Georgia State Panthers (1-5) Cancun, Mexico; Tuesday, 3 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -5.5; over/under…

Samford Bulldogs (3-4) vs. Georgia State Panthers (1-5)

Cancun, Mexico; Tuesday, 3 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -5.5; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: Samford and Georgia State square off at Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya in Cancun, Mexico.

The Panthers have a 1-5 record in non-conference play. Georgia State is 1-1 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 13.3 turnovers per game.

The Bulldogs are 3-4 in non-conference play. Samford is fourth in the SoCon scoring 77.1 points per game and is shooting 41.0%.

Georgia State averages 64.0 points per game, 16.1 fewer points than the 80.1 Samford allows. Samford averages 77.1 points per game, 3.1 more than the 74.0 Georgia State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joah Chappelle is scoring 10.0 points per game and averaging 7.2 rebounds for the Panthers. Micah Tucker is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers.

Jadin Booth is scoring 21.1 points per game and averaging 4.0 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Dylan Faulkner is averaging 13.0 points.

