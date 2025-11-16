Georgia State Panthers to take on the Arizona State Sun Devils on the road

Georgia State Panthers (1-3) at Arizona State Sun Devils (2-1) Tempe, Arizona; Monday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Arizona State…

Georgia State Panthers (1-3) at Arizona State Sun Devils (2-1)

Tempe, Arizona; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona State hosts Georgia State.

Arizona State finished 13-20 overall with a 5-9 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Sun Devils averaged 74.1 points per game while allowing opponents to score 76.8 last season.

Georgia State went 14-19 overall last season while going 3-11 on the road. The Panthers averaged 5.2 steals, 2.9 blocks and 11.2 turnovers per game last season.

