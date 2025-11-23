Georgia State Panthers to host the Stony Brook Seawolves on Monday

Stony Brook Seawolves (2-3) at Georgia State Panthers (2-3) Atlanta; Monday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Georgia State takes on…

Stony Brook Seawolves (2-3) at Georgia State Panthers (2-3)

Atlanta; Monday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia State takes on Stony Brook in a matchup of Division 1 Division squads.

The Panthers are 1-0 in home games. Georgia State is 1-1 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Seawolves have gone 1-3 away from home. Stony Brook ranks ninth in the CAA with 11.8 assists per game led by Sandra Frau-Garcia averaging 5.0.

Georgia State is shooting 40.9% from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points lower than the 41.6% Stony Brook allows to opponents. Stony Brook’s 37.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.4 percentage points lower than Georgia State has allowed to its opponents (41.0%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Crystal Henderson is shooting 44.7% and averaging 18.6 points for the Panthers. Kaleigh Addie is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers.

Diaka Berete is shooting 43.5% and averaging 12.0 points for the Seawolves. Caitlin Frost is averaging 11.8 points.

