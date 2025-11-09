Georgia State hosts Presbyterian following Hamilton’s 26-point game

Presbyterian Blue Hose (2-1) at Georgia State Panthers (0-2) Atlanta; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Georgia State plays Presbyterian…

Presbyterian Blue Hose (2-1) at Georgia State Panthers (0-2)

Atlanta; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia State plays Presbyterian after Jelani Hamilton scored 26 points in Georgia State’s 74-64 loss to the Cincinnati Bearcats.

Georgia State finished 9-6 at home a season ago while going 14-19 overall. The Panthers averaged 75.1 points per game while allowing opponents to score 78.3 last season.

Presbyterian went 14-19 overall a season ago while going 4-12 on the road. The Blue Hose averaged 74.2 points per game last season, 12.8 from the free-throw line and 21.6 from beyond the arc.

