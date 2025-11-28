Georgia Southern takes on Houston Christian, looks to end 4-game slide

Houston Christian Huskies (4-2) at Georgia Southern Eagles (3-5) Statesboro, Georgia; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Southern aims…

Houston Christian Huskies (4-2) at Georgia Southern Eagles (3-5)

Statesboro, Georgia; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Southern aims to break its four-game skid when the Eagles play Houston Christian.

The Eagles are 2-0 in home games. Georgia Southern has a 2-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Huskies are 1-1 in road games. Houston Christian is sixth in the Southland with 15.3 assists per game led by Kylin Green averaging 5.8.

Georgia Southern averages 9.6 made 3-pointers per game, 1.3 more made shots than the 8.3 per game Houston Christian allows. Houston Christian averages 72.0 points per game, 11.1 fewer points than the 83.1 Georgia Southern allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyren Moore averages 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, scoring 12.1 points while shooting 41.4% from beyond the arc. Spudd Webb is shooting 47.9% and averaging 13.9 points.

Trent Johnson is shooting 43.3% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Huskies, while averaging 11.2 points. Green is averaging 13.7 points, 5.3 rebounds and 5.8 assists.

