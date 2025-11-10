Georgia Southern takes on FGCU following Webb’s 25-point performance

Georgia Southern Eagles (1-1) at Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (1-1) Fort Myers, Florida; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Georgia…

Georgia Southern Eagles (1-1) at Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (1-1)

Fort Myers, Florida; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Southern takes on FGCU after Spudd Webb scored 25 points in Georgia Southern’s 93-90 win against the UNC Asheville Bulldogs.

FGCU finished 19-15 overall a season ago while going 11-5 at home. The Florida Gulf Coast Eagles averaged 11.3 points off of turnovers, 10.6 second-chance points and 4.9 bench points last season.

Georgia Southern went 4-11 on the road and 17-16 overall a season ago. The Georgia Southern Eagles averaged 74.2 points per game last season, 11.0 from the free-throw line and 28.5 from deep.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

