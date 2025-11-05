Georgia Southern plays Florida State after Garrett’s 22-point game

Georgia Southern Eagles (1-0) at Florida State Seminoles (1-0) Tallahassee, Florida; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Southern visits…

Georgia Southern Eagles (1-0) at Florida State Seminoles (1-0)

Tallahassee, Florida; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Southern visits Florida State after Destiny Garrett scored 22 points in Georgia Southern’s 98-72 victory against the Central Michigan Chippewas.

Florida State went 24-9 overall last season while going 13-3 at home. The Seminoles averaged 86.9 points per game while allowing opponents to score 71.7 last season.

Georgia Southern went 16-18 overall with a 4-10 record on the road last season. The Eagles gave up 65.7 points per game while committing 18.5 fouls last season.

