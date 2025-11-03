Georgia Southern opens season at home against Central Michigan

Central Michigan Chippewas at Georgia Southern Eagles Statesboro, Georgia; Monday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Southern starts the season…

Central Michigan Chippewas at Georgia Southern Eagles

Statesboro, Georgia; Monday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Southern starts the season at home against Central Michigan.

Georgia Southern finished 8-6 at home a season ago while going 16-18 overall. The Eagles averaged 66.5 points per game last season, 32.4 in the paint, 17.1 off of turnovers and 9.2 on fast breaks.

Central Michigan went 14-17 overall last season while going 6-8 on the road. The Chippewas averaged 12.2 points off of turnovers, 13.6 second-chance points and 0.9 bench points last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

