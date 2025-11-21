Georgia Southern faces Mercer, seeks to end 3-game skid

Mercer Bears (3-2) at Georgia Southern Eagles (1-3) Statesboro, Georgia; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Southern looks to…

Mercer Bears (3-2) at Georgia Southern Eagles (1-3)

Statesboro, Georgia; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Southern looks to end its three-game slide when the Eagles take on Mercer.

Georgia Southern went 8-6 at home a season ago while going 16-18 overall. The Eagles averaged 17.1 points off of turnovers, 11.7 second-chance points and bench points last season.

The Bears have gone 2-1 away from home. Mercer is third in the SoCon with 11.4 assists per game led by Talia Kemp averaging 2.6.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

