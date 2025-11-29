Georgia Southern Eagles face the Houston Christian Huskies on 4-game skid

Houston Christian Huskies (4-2) at Georgia Southern Eagles (3-5) Statesboro, Georgia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eagles -6.5;…

Houston Christian Huskies (4-2) at Georgia Southern Eagles (3-5)

Statesboro, Georgia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eagles -6.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Southern aims to end its four-game skid when the Eagles play Houston Christian.

The Eagles are 2-0 in home games. Georgia Southern gives up 83.1 points to opponents and has been outscored by 3.3 points per game.

The Huskies are 1-1 in road games. Houston Christian has a 1-1 record against teams above .500.

Georgia Southern is shooting 42.2% from the field this season, 3.0 percentage points lower than the 45.2% Houston Christian allows to opponents. Houston Christian has shot at a 46.7% clip from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points greater than the 44.8% shooting opponents of Georgia Southern have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Spudd Webb is scoring 13.9 points per game with 4.0 rebounds and 2.8 assists for the Eagles. Nakavieon White is averaging 13.0 points and 3.8 rebounds while shooting 40.0%.

Trent Johnson is shooting 43.3% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Huskies, while averaging 11.2 points. Kylin Green is averaging 13.7 points, 5.3 rebounds and 5.8 assists.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.