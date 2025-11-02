Georgia Southern begins season at home against Central Michigan

Central Michigan Chippewas at Georgia Southern Eagles Statesboro, Georgia; Monday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Southern hosts Central Michigan…

Central Michigan Chippewas at Georgia Southern Eagles

Statesboro, Georgia; Monday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Southern hosts Central Michigan in the season opener.

Georgia Southern went 16-18 overall with an 8-6 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Eagles averaged 66.5 points per game while allowing opponents to score 65.7 last season.

Central Michigan went 14-17 overall with a 6-8 record on the road last season. The Chippewas averaged 5.9 steals, 1.9 blocks and 18.1 turnovers per game last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

