Georgia routs UMES 94-29 behind Cain and Wilkins’ 16 points apiece

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Blue Cain and Jake Wilkins scored 16 points apiece and Georgia beat Maryland Eastern Shore 94-29…

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Blue Cain and Jake Wilkins scored 16 points apiece and Georgia beat Maryland Eastern Shore 94-29 on Wednesday night.

Cain went 5 of 9 from the field with four 3-pointers and seven rebounds. Wilkins added six boards and finished 6 of 6 at the line. Sophomore forward Kanon Catchings posted 14 points on 6-of-11 shooting with nine rebounds and two blocks, while guard Jeremiah Wilkinson had 12 points and six assists. Center Somtochukwu Cyril chipped in nine points and five rebounds.

Georgia (2-0) led 43-17 at halftime and never eased off, leaning on depth and size to own the glass and turn live-ball stops into easy chances. Dylan James added five points and nine rebounds, and Justin Abson supplied four points, six boards and two steals as the Bulldogs’ bench kept the pressure on.

The Hawks (0-2) committed 31 turnovers that fueled transition play and stalled half-court rhythm.

The Bulldogs shot 31 of 76 overall and 8 of 40 from 3, won the boards 53-40, and recorded 18 steals and seven blocks.

Trey Brown had a team-high six points and seven rebounds for UMES, which shot 11 of 55 from the field and 1 of 18 from deep.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.