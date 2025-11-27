Georgia plays Kansas

Kansas Jayhawks (6-0) vs. Georgia Lady Bulldogs (7-0) Cypress Lake, Florida; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Georgia takes on…

Kansas Jayhawks (6-0) vs. Georgia Lady Bulldogs (7-0)

Cypress Lake, Florida; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia takes on Kansas in Cypress Lake, Florida.

The Lady Bulldogs are 7-0 in non-conference play. Georgia is 7-0 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 14.1 turnovers per game.

The Jayhawks are 6-0 in non-conference play. Kansas averages 17.2 turnovers per game and is 1-0 when winning the turnover battle.

Georgia’s average of 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.5 more made shots on average than the 6.5 per game Kansas gives up. Kansas has shot at a 50.8% clip from the field this season, 18.4 percentage points higher than the 32.4% shooting opponents of Georgia have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dani Carnegie is shooting 51.1% and averaging 18.6 points for the Lady Bulldogs. Rylie Theuerkauf is averaging 10.9 points.

S’Mya Nichols is shooting 50.8% and averaging 19.5 points for the Jayhawks. Elle Evans is averaging 11.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

