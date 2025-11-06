Georgia hosts Furman for cross-conference contest

Furman Paladins (1-0) at Georgia Bulldogs (1-0)
Athens, Georgia; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Furman visits Georgia for a non-conference matchup.
Georgia went 13-19 overall with a 9-8 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Bulldogs averaged 11.3 assists per game on 23.9 made field goals last season.
Furman finished 16-16 overall with a 6-9 record on the road last season. The Paladins gave up 64.6 points per game while committing 18.7 fouls last season.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.