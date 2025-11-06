Georgia hosts Furman for cross-conference contest

Furman Paladins (1-0) at Georgia Bulldogs (1-0) Athens, Georgia; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Furman visits Georgia for a…

Furman Paladins (1-0) at Georgia Bulldogs (1-0)

Athens, Georgia; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Furman visits Georgia for a non-conference matchup.

Georgia went 13-19 overall with a 9-8 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Bulldogs averaged 11.3 assists per game on 23.9 made field goals last season.

Furman finished 16-16 overall with a 6-9 record on the road last season. The Paladins gave up 64.6 points per game while committing 18.7 fouls last season.

