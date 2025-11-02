Georgia hosts Bellarmine to begin season

Bellarmine Knights at Georgia Bulldogs Athens, Georgia; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Georgia starts the season at home against…

Bellarmine Knights at Georgia Bulldogs

Athens, Georgia; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia starts the season at home against Bellarmine.

Georgia went 20-13 overall with a 15-3 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Bulldogs averaged 75.3 points per game while shooting 46.0% from the field and 32.9% from behind the arc last season.

Bellarmine finished 5-26 overall last season while going 0-16 on the road. The Knights averaged 72.6 points per game while shooting 46.7% from the field and 36.2% from behind the arc last season.

___

