Georgia hosts Alabama State to open season

Alabama State Hornets at Georgia Bulldogs

Athens, Georgia; Monday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia hosts Alabama State for the season opener.

Georgia went 9-8 at home last season while going 13-19 overall. The Bulldogs gave up 68.2 points per game while committing 17.1 fouls last season.

Alabama State finished 6-24 overall last season while going 1-15 on the road. The Hornets averaged 49.0 points per game while allowing opponents to score 70.5 last season.

