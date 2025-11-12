Georgia faces South Carolina State on 3-game win streak

Georgia Lady Bulldogs (3-0) at South Carolina State Lady Bulldogs (2-0) Orangeburg, South Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Georgia Lady Bulldogs (3-0) at South Carolina State Lady Bulldogs (2-0)

Orangeburg, South Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia will try to extend its three-game win streak with a victory over South Carolina State.

South Carolina State finished 2-29 overall last season while going 2-11 at home. The South Carolina State Lady Bulldogs averaged 6.6 assists per game on 16.9 made field goals last season.

Georgia went 13-19 overall with a 1-8 record on the road a season ago. The Georgia Lady Bulldogs averaged 11.3 assists per game on 23.9 made field goals last season.

