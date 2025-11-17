Georgia eases by Florida A&M 87-57 despite going 2 of 26 from 3-point range

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Jake Wilkins scored 14 points, Blue Cain had 12 points and 10 rebounds, and Georgia eased…

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Jake Wilkins scored 14 points, Blue Cain had 12 points and 10 rebounds, and Georgia eased by Florida A&M 87-57 on Monday night despite going 2 of 26 from 3-point range.

Georgia (5-0) extended its winning streak against non-conference opponents at Stegeman Coliseum to 32 games. Mike White is undefeated (32-0) against non-conference foes at Stegeman and 46-13 overall at home in four seasons with the Bulldogs.

Georgia led 44-22 at halftime without a scorer in double figures. The Bulldogs had their first double-digit lead of the game after just seven minutes following a 16-6 start. Florida A&M started 2 of 9 from the field and later went on a four-plus minute scoring drought as the Bulldogs extended their lead to 32-12.

Florida A&M had 11 turnovers and 12 points in the first 15 minutes of the first half and went into the break shooting 28% from the field.

Somtochukwu Cyril began the second half with three straight dunks and finished with 12 points for Georgia. Jeremiah Wilkinson added 11 points and Dylan James 10.

Florida A&M is off to an 0-4 start in head coach Charlie Ward’s first season.

Anquan Boldin Jr. scored 16 points off the bench for FAMU. Tyler Shirley and reserve Jordan Chatman each added 13.

