Georgia Bulldogs tip off season at home against the Bellarmine Knights

Bellarmine Knights at Georgia Bulldogs

Athens, Georgia; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia begins the season at home against Bellarmine.

Georgia went 20-13 overall a season ago while going 15-3 at home. The Bulldogs averaged 7.8 steals, 5.1 blocks and 12.4 turnovers per game last season.

Bellarmine went 0-16 on the road and 5-26 overall last season. The Knights averaged 6.4 steals, 1.7 blocks and 10.8 turnovers per game last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

