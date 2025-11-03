Georgia Bulldogs tip off season at home against the Bellarmine Knights

Bellarmine Knights at Georgia Bulldogs
Athens, Georgia; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Georgia begins the season at home against Bellarmine.
Georgia went 20-13 overall a season ago while going 15-3 at home. The Bulldogs averaged 7.8 steals, 5.1 blocks and 12.4 turnovers per game last season.
Bellarmine went 0-16 on the road and 5-26 overall last season. The Knights averaged 6.4 steals, 1.7 blocks and 10.8 turnovers per game last season.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
