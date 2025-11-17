Georgia Bulldogs play the Florida A&M Rattlers on 4-game win streak

Florida A&M Rattlers (0-3) at Georgia Bulldogs (4-0) Athens, Georgia; Monday, 6:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -37.5; over/under…

Florida A&M Rattlers (0-3) at Georgia Bulldogs (4-0)

Athens, Georgia; Monday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -37.5; over/under is 169.5

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia heads into a matchup against Florida A&M as winners of four straight games.

Georgia went 15-3 at home a season ago while going 20-13 overall. The Bulldogs averaged 75.3 points per game last season, 16.3 on free throws and 20.7 from 3-point range.

Florida A&M went 4-13 on the road and 14-17 overall a season ago. The Rattlers averaged 72.1 points per game last season, 27.8 in the paint, 12.0 off of turnovers and 10.5 on fast breaks.

