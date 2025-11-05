Live Radio
Georgia Bulldogs host the Furman Paladins in non-conference play

The Associated Press

November 5, 2025, 4:42 AM

Furman Paladins (1-0) at Georgia Bulldogs (1-0)

Athens, Georgia; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia and Furman play in non-conference action.

Georgia went 9-8 at home a season ago while going 13-19 overall. The Bulldogs averaged 8.3 steals, 2.1 blocks and 15.4 turnovers per game last season.

Furman went 16-16 overall with a 6-9 record on the road last season. The Paladins averaged 67.8 points per game while shooting 41.5% from the field and 28.8% from deep last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

