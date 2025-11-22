Georgia Bulldogs and the Clemson Tigers play in Charleston, South Carolina

Clemson Tigers (5-1) vs. Georgia Bulldogs (6-0) Charleston, South Carolina; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Clemson and Georgia square…

Clemson Tigers (5-1) vs. Georgia Bulldogs (6-0)

Charleston, South Carolina; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Clemson and Georgia square off in Charleston, South Carolina.

The Bulldogs are 6-0 in non-conference play. Georgia is third in the SEC in rebounding averaging 43.0 rebounds. Dylan James leads the Bulldogs with 6.5 boards.

The Tigers are 5-1 in non-conference play. Clemson is fourth in the ACC with 12.2 offensive rebounds per game led by RJ Godfrey averaging 2.3.

Georgia makes 46.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 10.5 percentage points higher than Clemson has allowed to its opponents (36.3%). Clemson scores 17.2 more points per game (82.2) than Georgia allows to opponents (65.0).

TOP PERFORMERS: Blue Cain is scoring 15.2 points per game and averaging 5.7 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Jeremiah Wilkinson is averaging 14.3 points and 2.7 rebounds while shooting 42.4%.

Jestin Porter is shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, while averaging 9.3 points. Carter Welling is averaging 11.7 points and 6.7 rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.