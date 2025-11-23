Georgia Bulldogs and the Clemson Tigers play in Charleston, South Carolina

Clemson Tigers (5-1) vs. Georgia Bulldogs (6-0) Charleston, South Carolina; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -2.5; over/under…

Clemson Tigers (5-1) vs. Georgia Bulldogs (6-0)

Charleston, South Carolina; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -2.5; over/under is 156.5

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia faces Clemson in Charleston, South Carolina.

The Bulldogs are 6-0 in non-conference play. Georgia is 4-0 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Tigers have a 5-1 record in non-conference games. Clemson ranks ninth in the ACC with 26.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Carter Welling averaging 4.3.

Georgia averages 8.2 made 3-pointers per game, 1.9 more made shots than the 6.3 per game Clemson allows. Clemson averages 9.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 more made shots on average than the 7.5 per game Georgia gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Blue Cain is scoring 15.2 points per game with 5.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Bulldogs. Jeremiah Wilkinson is averaging 14.3 points and 2.7 rebounds while shooting 42.4%.

Welling is averaging 11.7 points and 6.7 rebounds for the Tigers. RJ Godfrey is averaging 11.3 points and 6.5 rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.