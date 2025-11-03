Georgia begins season at home against Alabama State

Alabama State Hornets at Georgia Bulldogs Athens, Georgia; Monday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Georgia hosts Alabama State for the…

Alabama State Hornets at Georgia Bulldogs

Athens, Georgia; Monday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia hosts Alabama State for the season opener.

Georgia finished 13-19 overall with a 9-8 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Bulldogs shot 40.5% from the field and 31.0% from 3-point range last season.

Alabama State finished 6-24 overall a season ago while going 1-15 on the road. The Hornets averaged 11.2 points off of turnovers, 10.3 second-chance points and 1.5 bench points last season.

