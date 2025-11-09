Georgia and South Carolina Upstate to meet for cross-conference matchup

South Carolina Upstate Spartans (1-1) at Georgia Lady Bulldogs (2-0) Athens, Georgia; Monday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Georgia and…

South Carolina Upstate Spartans (1-1) at Georgia Lady Bulldogs (2-0)

Athens, Georgia; Monday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia and South Carolina Upstate face off in non-conference action.

Georgia went 13-19 overall with a 9-8 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Lady Bulldogs shot 40.5% from the field and 31.0% from 3-point range last season.

South Carolina Upstate finished 4-11 on the road and 9-21 overall a season ago. The Spartans averaged 11.1 assists per game on 19.1 made field goals last season.

