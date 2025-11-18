Georgetown’s Vince Iwuchukwu to have a medical procedure

WASHINGTON (AP) — Georgetown center Vince Iwuchukwu needs to have a medical procedure and will be evaluated after six to…

WASHINGTON (AP) — Georgetown center Vince Iwuchukwu needs to have a medical procedure and will be evaluated after six to eight weeks, the school said Tuesday, without giving any specifics about his condition.

Iwuchukwu is a 7-foot-1 senior who began his college career as a five-star recruit at Southern California. In July 2022, he collapsed during an informal workout and went into cardiac arrest.

A statement from a Georgetown spokesperson Tuesday said: “He is generally in good health and will take a brief recovery period.”

Iwuchukwu appeared in all of four of unbeaten Georgetown’s games so far this season, averaging 11.8 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.0 blocks. This is his first year with the Hoyas after time at USC and St. John’s.

