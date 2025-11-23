Georgetown plays Elon, looks for 4th straight home win

Elon Phoenix (2-2) at Georgetown Hoyas (3-2) Washington; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Georgetown will try to keep its…

Elon Phoenix (2-2) at Georgetown Hoyas (3-2)

Washington; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgetown will try to keep its three-game home win streak intact when the Hoyas take on Elon.

The Hoyas have gone 3-0 at home. Georgetown averages 73.2 points and has outscored opponents by 16.2 points per game.

Elon finished 8-9 in CAA play and 7-8 on the road a season ago. The Phoenix averaged 11.2 assists per game on 22.2 made field goals last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.