Georgetown hosts Wagner after Jones’ 20-point outing

Wagner Seahawks (0-4) at Georgetown Hoyas (4-0)

Washington; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wagner takes on Georgetown after Nick Jones scored 20 points in Wagner’s 71-70 overtime loss to the UMBC Retrievers.

Georgetown went 18-16 overall with a 14-5 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Hoyas allowed opponents to score 69.6 points per game and shoot 43.0% from the field last season.

Wagner finished 6-10 on the road and 14-16 overall last season. The Seahawks averaged 62.5 points per game while allowing opponents to score 60.6 last season.

