Georgetown hosts Stonehill to tip off season

Stonehill Skyhawks at Georgetown Hoyas

Washington; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgetown hosts Stonehill in the season opener.

Georgetown went 12-19 overall with a 5-8 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Hoyas averaged 13.5 points off of turnovers, 10.9 second-chance points and 1.0 bench points last season.

Stonehill went 13-6 in NEC games and 7-11 on the road a season ago. The Skyhawks averaged 4.5 steals, 2.5 blocks and 15.8 turnovers per game last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

