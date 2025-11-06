Georgetown hosts Stonehill to tip off season

Stonehill Skyhawks at Georgetown Hoyas Washington; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Georgetown starts the season at home against Stonehill.…

Stonehill Skyhawks at Georgetown Hoyas

Washington; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgetown starts the season at home against Stonehill.

Georgetown went 5-8 at home last season while going 12-19 overall. The Hoyas averaged 6.9 steals, 2.1 blocks and 14.0 turnovers per game last season.

Stonehill finished 17-16 overall last season while going 7-11 on the road. The Skyhawks averaged 13.0 points off of turnovers, 8.7 second-chance points and bench points last season.

