George Washington takes on South Florida in Uncasville, Connecticut

The Associated Press

November 7, 2025, 4:42 AM

South Florida Bulls (1-0) vs. George Washington Revolutionaries (1-0)

Uncasville, Connecticut; Saturday, 1:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: George Washington faces South Florida in Uncasville, Connecticut.

George Washington went 21-13 overall with a 12-4 record in non-conference play in the 2024-25 season. The Revolutionaries shot 44.6% from the field and 31.7% from 3-point range last season.

South Florida finished 13-19 overall with a 7-6 record against non-conference opponents during the 2024-25 season. The Bulls averaged 15.7 points off of turnovers, 9.8 second-chance points and 27.5 bench points last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

