George Washington Revolutionaries play the Murray State Racers

Murray State Racers (4-3) vs. George Washington Revolutionaries (6-1) George Town, Cayman Islands; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Murray…

Murray State Racers (4-3) vs. George Washington Revolutionaries (6-1)

George Town, Cayman Islands; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Murray State and George Washington meet at John Gray Gymnasium in George Town, Cayman Islands.

The Revolutionaries are 6-1 in non-conference play. George Washington is 6-1 against opponents with a winning record.

The Racers are 4-3 in non-conference play. Murray State has a 0-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

George Washington makes 51.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 8.2 percentage points higher than Murray State has allowed to its opponents (43.6%). Murray State has shot at a 46.9% rate from the field this season, 5.1 percentage points greater than the 41.8% shooting opponents of George Washington have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tre Dinkins is shooting 46.8% from beyond the arc with 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Revolutionaries, while averaging 12.6 points. Rafael Castro is shooting 67.3% and averaging 14.4 points.

Javon Jackson is scoring 15.6 points per game and averaging 2.0 rebounds for the Racers. Roman Domon is averaging 11.3 points and 4.9 rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.