George Washington Revolutionaries face the South Florida Bulls

South Florida Bulls (1-0) vs. George Washington Revolutionaries (1-0)

Uncasville, Connecticut; Saturday, 1:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulls -3.5; over/under is 156.5

BOTTOM LINE: George Washington squares off against South Florida in Uncasville, Connecticut.

George Washington finished 21-13 overall with a 12-4 record against non-conference opponents during the 2024-25 season. The Revolutionaries averaged 73.2 points per game while allowing opponents to score 68.4 last season.

South Florida went 13-19 overall with a 7-6 record in non-conference games during the 2024-25 season. The Bulls averaged 14.3 assists per game on 26.3 made field goals last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

