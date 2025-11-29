George Washington Revolutionaries and the Charlotte 49ers play in George Town, Cayman Islands

Charlotte 49ers (4-4) vs. George Washington Revolutionaries (2-5) George Town, Cayman Islands; Saturday, 1:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte and…

Charlotte 49ers (4-4) vs. George Washington Revolutionaries (2-5)

George Town, Cayman Islands; Saturday, 1:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte and George Washington meet at John Gray Gymnasium in George Town, Cayman Islands.

The Revolutionaries are 2-5 in non-conference play. George Washington gives up 69.1 points and has been outscored by 2.4 points per game.

The 49ers are 4-4 in non-conference play. Charlotte has a 2-4 record against opponents over .500.

George Washington scores 66.7 points per game, 1.4 fewer points than the 68.1 Charlotte allows. Charlotte averages 61.5 points per game, 7.6 fewer points than the 69.1 George Washington allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gabby Reynolds is scoring 12.8 points per game and averaging 2.2 rebounds for the Revolutionaries. Kamari Sims is averaging 9.3 points and 2.4 rebounds while shooting 42.9%.

Princess Anderson is averaging 15.8 points and two steals for the 49ers. Zoe Best is averaging 9.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.