George Washington plays American after Dinkins’ 22-point game

American Eagles (1-1) at George Washington Revolutionaries (2-0)

Washington; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: George Washington hosts American after Tre Dinkins scored 22 points in George Washington’s 99-95 win over the South Florida Bulls.

George Washington finished 13-4 at home last season while going 21-13 overall. The Revolutionaries averaged 73.2 points per game while allowing opponents to score 68.4 last season.

American went 22-13 overall with a 5-10 record on the road a season ago. The Eagles gave up 67.7 points per game while committing 18.0 fouls last season.

