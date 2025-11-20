George Washington faces Georgetown on 3-game losing streak

George Washington Revolutionaries (1-3) at Georgetown Hoyas (2-2) Washington; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: George Washington heads into the…

George Washington Revolutionaries (1-3) at Georgetown Hoyas (2-2)

Washington; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: George Washington heads into the matchup against Georgetown after losing three games in a row.

Georgetown went 5-8 at home a season ago while going 12-19 overall. The Hoyas averaged 62.2 points per game while shooting 39.4% from the field and 32.4% from behind the arc last season.

George Washington finished 13-18 overall last season while going 5-7 on the road. The Revolutionaries averaged 58.3 points per game while shooting 38.9% from the field and 27.1% from deep last season.

