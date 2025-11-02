George Mason tips off season at home against Wofford

Wofford Terriers at George Mason Patriots Fairfax, Virginia; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Patriots -14.5; over/under is 141.5…

Wofford Terriers at George Mason Patriots

Fairfax, Virginia; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Patriots -14.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: George Mason hosts Wofford for the season opener.

George Mason finished 18-2 at home a season ago while going 27-9 overall. The Patriots averaged 15.0 points off of turnovers, 9.8 second-chance points and 22.0 bench points last season.

Wofford finished 8-8 on the road and 19-16 overall a season ago. The Terriers averaged 74.9 points per game while shooting 45.3% from the field and 34.3% from behind the arc last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.