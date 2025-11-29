George Mason Patriots play the No. 13 Ole Miss Rebels

Ole Miss Rebels (6-0) vs. George Mason Patriots (5-3) Daytona Beach, Florida; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: George Mason…

Ole Miss Rebels (6-0) vs. George Mason Patriots (5-3)

Daytona Beach, Florida; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: George Mason takes on No. 13 Ole Miss at Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida.

The Patriots are 5-3 in non-conference play. George Mason is fourth in the A-10 with 23.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Maliyah Johnson averaging 4.1.

The Rebels are 6-0 in non-conference play. Ole Miss is sixth in the SEC scoring 84.2 points per game and is shooting 44.9%.

George Mason is shooting 39.1% from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points higher than the 37.4% Ole Miss allows to opponents. Ole Miss has shot at a 44.9% rate from the field this season, 7.0 percentage points higher than the 37.9% shooting opponents of George Mason have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zahirah Walton is shooting 48.5% and averaging 22.3 points for the Patriots. Kennedy Harris is averaging 12.3 points.

Cotie McMahon is averaging 18.3 points and six rebounds for the Rebels. Christeen Iwuala is averaging 16.8 points and 8.8 rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

