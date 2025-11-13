Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » George Mason Patriots host…

George Mason Patriots host the Georgetown Hoyas in non-conference play

The Associated Press

November 13, 2025, 4:45 AM

Georgetown Hoyas (1-1) at George Mason Patriots (2-1)

Fairfax, Virginia; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: George Mason and Georgetown square off in non-conference action.

George Mason went 27-6 overall last season while going 14-1 at home. The Patriots averaged 73.3 points per game last season, 27.2 in the paint, 21.2 off of turnovers and 9.5 on fast breaks.

Georgetown finished 12-19 overall with a 5-8 record on the road a season ago. The Hoyas averaged 6.9 steals, 2.1 blocks and 14.0 turnovers per game last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up