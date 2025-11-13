George Mason Patriots host the Georgetown Hoyas in non-conference play

Georgetown Hoyas (1-1) at George Mason Patriots (2-1) Fairfax, Virginia; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: George Mason and Georgetown…

Georgetown Hoyas (1-1) at George Mason Patriots (2-1)

Fairfax, Virginia; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: George Mason and Georgetown square off in non-conference action.

George Mason went 27-6 overall last season while going 14-1 at home. The Patriots averaged 73.3 points per game last season, 27.2 in the paint, 21.2 off of turnovers and 9.5 on fast breaks.

Georgetown finished 12-19 overall with a 5-8 record on the road a season ago. The Hoyas averaged 6.9 steals, 2.1 blocks and 14.0 turnovers per game last season.

