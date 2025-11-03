George Mason hosts Wofford to begin season

Wofford Terriers at George Mason Patriots Fairfax, Virginia; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Patriots -15.5; over/under is 141.5…

Wofford Terriers at George Mason Patriots

Fairfax, Virginia; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Patriots -15.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: George Mason opens the season at home against Wofford.

George Mason finished 18-2 at home last season while going 27-9 overall. The Patriots averaged 15.0 points off of turnovers, 9.8 second-chance points and 22.0 bench points last season.

Wofford finished 19-16 overall with an 8-8 record on the road a season ago. The Terriers averaged 6.0 steals, 2.5 blocks and 10.0 turnovers per game last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.