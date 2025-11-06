George Mason hosts Winthrop following Berry’s 23-point performance

Winthrop Eagles (1-0) at George Mason Patriots (1-0) Fairfax, Virginia; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Winthrop visits George Mason…

Winthrop Eagles (1-0) at George Mason Patriots (1-0)

Fairfax, Virginia; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Winthrop visits George Mason after Daylen Berry scored 23 points in Winthrop’s 81-74 victory over the Queens Royals.

George Mason finished 18-2 at home a season ago while going 27-9 overall. The Patriots averaged 71.2 points per game while shooting 45.5% from the field and 35.5% from deep last season.

Winthrop finished 23-11 overall with a 5-8 record on the road last season. The Eagles averaged 7.9 steals, 3.4 blocks and 12.6 turnovers per game last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

