George Mason hosts Rider following Walton’s 27-point game

Rider Broncs (1-4) at George Mason Patriots (4-2)

Fairfax, Virginia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: George Mason hosts Rider after Zahirah Walton scored 27 points in George Mason’s 84-62 loss to the Maryland Terrapins.

The Patriots are 3-0 on their home court. George Mason is sixth in the A-10 scoring 71.0 points while shooting 38.2% from the field.

The Broncs are 0-4 in road games. Rider ranks fifth in the MAAC shooting 30.8% from 3-point range.

George Mason is shooting 38.2% from the field this season, 5.2 percentage points lower than the 43.4% Rider allows to opponents. Rider averages 57.0 points per game, 4.7 fewer than the 61.7 George Mason allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kennedy Harris averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Patriots, scoring 12.8 points while shooting 36.8% from beyond the arc. Walton is shooting 45.5% and averaging 20.8 points.

Kristina Yomane is scoring 14.4 points per game and averaging 5.4 rebounds for the Broncs. Aliya McIver is averaging 11.6 points and 4.4 rebounds.

