George Mason hosts New Hampshire following Long’s 25-point game

New Hampshire Wildcats (2-2) at George Mason Patriots (3-0) Fairfax, Virginia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Patriots -22.5;…

New Hampshire Wildcats (2-2) at George Mason Patriots (3-0)

Fairfax, Virginia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Patriots -22.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: George Mason takes on New Hampshire after Jahari Long scored 25 points in George Mason’s 86-62 victory over the Catawba Indians.

George Mason finished 27-9 overall with an 18-2 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Patriots averaged 71.2 points per game last season, 30.4 in the paint, 15.0 off of turnovers and 7.8 on fast breaks.

New Hampshire finished 8-24 overall a season ago while going 2-15 on the road. The Wildcats averaged 5.7 steals, 2.4 blocks and 12.3 turnovers per game last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

