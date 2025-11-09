George Mason hosts Florida A&M following Walton’s 22-point performance

Florida A&M Rattlers (0-2) at George Mason Patriots (1-1) Fairfax, Virginia; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: George Mason faces…

Florida A&M Rattlers (0-2) at George Mason Patriots (1-1)

Fairfax, Virginia; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: George Mason faces Florida A&M after Zahirah Walton scored 22 points in George Mason’s 72-57 victory against the James Madison Dukes.

George Mason finished 14-1 at home last season while going 27-6 overall. The Patriots averaged 73.3 points per game last season, 27.2 in the paint, 21.2 off of turnovers and 9.5 on fast breaks.

Florida A&M finished 9-21 overall a season ago while going 3-13 on the road. The Rattlers averaged 9.2 steals, 3.5 blocks and 19.7 turnovers per game last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.