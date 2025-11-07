George Mason earns 96-90 victory over Winthrop

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — Kory Mincy had 29 points in George Mason’s 96-90 win against Winthrop on Friday. Mincy shot…

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — Kory Mincy had 29 points in George Mason’s 96-90 win against Winthrop on Friday.

Mincy shot 9 of 16 from the field, including 4 for 9 from 3-point range, and went 7 for 7 from the line for the Patriots (2-0). Jahari Long scored 22 points and added eight rebounds. Nick Ellington added 10 points.

Daylen Berry led the way for the Eagles (1-1) with 17 points and eight rebounds. Joshua Meo added 17 points for Winthrop coming off the bench. Logan Duncomb had 16 points.

Mincy scored 10 points in the first half and George Mason went into halftime trailing 47-43. Mincy’s 19-point second half helped George Mason close out the six-point victory.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

