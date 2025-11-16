George Marshall scores 20 as Morehead State routs Kentucky Christian 121-51

MOREHEAD, Ky. (AP) — George Marshall had 20 points in Morehead State’s 121-51 victory over Kentucky Christian on Sunday. Marshall…

MOREHEAD, Ky. (AP) — George Marshall had 20 points in Morehead State’s 121-51 victory over Kentucky Christian on Sunday.

Marshall added five rebounds and three steals for the Eagles (2-3). Chase Dawson scored 19 points while shooting 8 of 11 from the field, adding seven assists. Clayton Parker shot 6 of 9 and scored 16.

The Knights were led by Parker Watts with 12 points.

