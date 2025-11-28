Gealer hits 3-pointer with 0.8 left to put Stanford over Saint Louis 78-77 in Acrisure Invitational

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (AP) — Benny Gealer’s 3-pointer with 0.8 seconds left after an intentionally missed free throw completed Stanford’s…

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (AP) — Benny Gealer’s 3-pointer with 0.8 seconds left after an intentionally missed free throw completed Stanford’s 78-77 comeback win against Saint Louis in the Acrisure Invitational championship game on Friday night.

The Cardinal (6-1) trailed by as many as 15 points in the first half and entered the locker rooms down 47-36, but chipped away at the deficit in the second half. An 8-0 run early in the frame brought Stanford within single digits.

Chisom Okpara led Stanford with 19 points and Ebuka Okorie added 17. Both struggled from the floor, shooting 3 for 14 and 5 for 13, respectively, but each took 10 free throws. Stanford shot 38% from the floor and 48% from beyond the arc.

AJ Rohosy came just shy of a double-double for the Cardinal, with 11 points and nine rebounds.

Gealer played just 15 minutes and the game winner was his only shot after getting into early foul trouble.

The Billikens (6-1) were paced by Trey Green’s 15 points. Robbie Avila, Dion Brown, and Ishan Sharma each scored 12.

Saint Louis led for over 30 minutes and managed 38% marks from the field and 25% from deep.

Up next

Stanford returns to the Bay Area to host Portland on Monday.

