Gatwech leads East Texas A&M against No. 22 Oklahoma State after 23-point game

East Texas A&M Lions (1-0) at Oklahoma State Cowgirls (1-0) Stillwater, Oklahoma; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: East Texas…

East Texas A&M Lions (1-0) at Oklahoma State Cowgirls (1-0)

Stillwater, Oklahoma; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: East Texas A&M takes on No. 22 Oklahoma State after Sarah Gatwech scored 23 points in East Texas A&M’s 113-48 victory against the UNT Dallas Trailblazers.

Oklahoma State went 25-7 overall with a 17-1 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Cowgirls averaged 76.4 points per game while shooting 44.8% from the field and 33.9% from 3-point distance last season.

East Texas A&M finished 3-12 on the road and 7-22 overall a season ago. The Lions gave up 70.1 points per game while committing 16.7 fouls last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.