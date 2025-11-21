Garrett leads Oakland against Eastern Michigan after 23-point performance

Oakland Golden Grizzlies (1-4) at Eastern Michigan Eagles (2-2) Ypsilanti, Michigan; Friday, 6:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Grizzlies…

Oakland Golden Grizzlies (1-4) at Eastern Michigan Eagles (2-2)

Ypsilanti, Michigan; Friday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Grizzlies -2.5; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: Oakland plays Eastern Michigan after Isaac Garrett scored 23 points in Oakland’s 87-83 loss to the UCF Knights.

Eastern Michigan went 16-16 overall last season while going 9-5 at home. The Eagles allowed opponents to score 76.5 points per game and shoot 46.0% from the field last season.

The Golden Grizzlies have gone 0-4 away from home. Oakland is 1-3 in games decided by at least 10 points.

