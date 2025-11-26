Garland and Washington each score 15 points, lead San Jose State over Loyola Chicago 63-51

PALM DESERT, Calif. (AP) — Colby Garland and Jermaine Washington each scored 15 points, and San Jose State beat Loyola…

PALM DESERT, Calif. (AP) — Colby Garland and Jermaine Washington each scored 15 points, and San Jose State beat Loyola Chicago 63-51 on Wednesday at the Acrisure Holiday Invitational.

Garland also had six assists for the Spartans (3-4). Sadraque NgaNga added 11 points and six rebounds.

Miles Rubin led the way for the Ramblers (1-7) with 13 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks. Chuck Love III also scored 13 points for Loyola Chicago. Deywilk Tavarez added nine points. The loss was the Ramblers’ seventh in a row.

NgaNga scored nine points in the first half to help the Spartans build a 31-29 halftime advantage. San Jose State later used an 11-3 run to make it 52-41 with 7:28 remaining in the game. Garland scored 11 second-half points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

